Partially vaccinated teachers can return to schools, colleges: Tamil Nadu health minister

As schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu are set to reopen on September 1, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said teachers can return to the educational institutions even if they are only partially vaccinated against Covid-19, provided they get their second dose within the prescribed time. The minister also requested all eligible students to get vaccinated.

Subramanian said that more than 90 per cent of teachers in Chennai have been vaccinated. The government has taken steps to accelerate vaccination in 122 colleges in Chennai including government, government-aided, private colleges and all concerned principals have been briefed upon the guidelines, said the minister. He added all the non-teaching staff and their families can get vaccinated through the special camps organised by the government.

The minister said the state has so far received 3.11 crore vaccine doses and has 17 lakh in stock. On Monday, 9,09,640 Covishied doses are expected to be made available for Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the Chennai Corporation has stopped vaccinating people at school and college premises and has made alternate arrangements at private buildings given the school reopening scheduled for September 1.

A few days ago, the state government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for educational institutions to follow before reopening their campus for students. As per the guidelines, not more than 20 students can be accommodated in a classroom. If there is additional space available in large classrooms, more students can be accommodated following social distancing norms. If there are no additional classrooms available, students can be asked to come on alternative days. The schools have also been instructed to make arrangements for online classes for students who prefer them over offline classes.

In line with the earlier guidelines issued by the director of the health department, the schools have been asked to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation facilities. They have been asked to arrange for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washrooms, laboratories, libraries, and so on and ensure airflow in indoor spaces. They should also ensure sanitisation of school transport vehicles before trips.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday was scheduled to chair a meeting with the health department officials and other experts ahead of the reopening of educational institutions.