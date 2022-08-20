scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Parliamentary panel inspects development works at Coimbatore railway station

The major trains that were cancelled include Madurai-Coimbatore Intercity Express and the overnight train service from Rameswaram, railway sources said.

Accompanied by 16 MPs from different states, Singh reviewed the 'One Station One Product' textile stall at the station, which was opened recently, showcasing locally manufactured products like saris for sale. (Source: Twitter: Explore Kovai)

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, Radha Mohan Singh, along with panel members, inspected various development works at the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station on Friday.

Accompanied by 16 MPs from different states, Singh reviewed the ‘One Station One Product’ textile stall at the station, which was opened recently, showcasing locally manufactured products like saris for sale.

Besides, Singh held discussions with officials and committee members on several issues, including development of the city station, Coimbatore North Station and also the need to restore train services that were cancelled during the pandemic.

The major trains that were cancelled include Madurai-Coimbatore Intercity Express and the overnight train service from Rameswaram, railway sources said.

BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who was present at the meeting, said a request was forwarded to the committee to start services to southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Rameswaram and Tiruchendur.

A request was also made for the need to develop the city railway station to world-class standards, even as preparations are underway for a detailed project report apart from acquiring land for the purpose, she said.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:56:29 am
Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude noted near Lucknow

