Parandur airport row: Activists, residents write to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority

Residents of areas near the Adyar basin and social activists wrote an open letter to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) Monday, complaining that the proposed Greenfield airport in Kancheepuram’s Parandur will adversely affect the region and its inhabitants.

In the letter, they highlighted the increased ‘risks’ posed by the proposed airport to areas downstream of River Adyar, particularly floodplains and low-lying regions.

The residents complained that the proposed airport would affect the livelihoods of vulnerable sections including the poor, women, and differently-abled persons.

They further said that the land chosen for the airport falls within the southwestern catchment area (500 sq km) of Adyar, and water from the area drains into the river by passing through Manimangalam, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Mudichur, and Varadharajapuram – neighbourhoods that were severely affected during the 2015 Chennai floods.

“The proposed 4500 acre (18 sq km) Parandur airport site is mostly unbuilt agricultural wetlands, poramboke water bodies and other poramboke commons. As important it is to protect the wetlands and commons, this proposal’s implication for the city of Chennai should disturb planners. Increasing the built-up area and impermeable land cover of a 18 sq km site in a river basin that is already under severe… stress is a recipe for disaster,” the letter reads.

The letter urged the TNSDMA to carry out an investigation to verify the basis of the concerns, and weigh in with the state government to protect the interests of farmers in Parandur and residents of Chennai.