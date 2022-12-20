scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Parandur airport row: Activists, residents write to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority

The residents complained that the proposed airport would affect the livelihoods of vulnerable sections including the poor, women, and differently-abled persons.

Citizens and activists highlighted the increased ‘risks’ posed by the proposed airport to areas downstream of River Adyar.

Residents of areas near the Adyar basin and social activists wrote an open letter to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) Monday, complaining that the proposed Greenfield airport in Kancheepuram’s Parandur will adversely affect the region and its inhabitants.

In the letter, they highlighted the increased ‘risks’ posed by the proposed airport to areas downstream of River Adyar, particularly floodplains and low-lying regions.

The residents complained that the proposed airport would affect the livelihoods of vulnerable sections including the poor, women, and differently-abled persons.

They further said that the land chosen for the airport falls within the southwestern catchment area (500 sq km) of Adyar, and water from the area drains into the river by passing through Manimangalam, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Mudichur, and Varadharajapuram – neighbourhoods that were severely affected during the 2015 Chennai floods.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

“The proposed 4500 acre (18 sq km) Parandur airport site is mostly unbuilt agricultural wetlands, poramboke water bodies and other poramboke commons. As important it is to protect the wetlands and commons, this proposal’s implication for the city of Chennai should disturb planners. Increasing the built-up area and impermeable land cover of a 18 sq km site in a river basin that is already under severe… stress is a recipe for disaster,” the letter reads.

More from Chennai

The letter urged the TNSDMA to carry out an investigation to verify the basis of the concerns, and weigh in with the state government to protect the interests of farmers in Parandur and residents of Chennai.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:57:21 pm
Next Story

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her ‘rock’, shares photo: ‘A couple that watches…’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close