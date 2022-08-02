Parandur airport to cost Rs 20,000 crore, handle 10 crore passengers: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

The proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai will cost around Rs 20,000 crore and have the capacity to handle around 10 crore passengers per year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Tuesday.

In a tweet, Stalin said that Chennai needed to have a new airport to complement the existing one at Meenambakkam to meet its demands and become the best investment destination in Asia.

According to the chief minister’s statement, the inflow of tourists, investors and others to the city has been on the rise. He noted that the Chennai International Airport at Meenambakkam handles approximately 2.2 crore passengers per year and further after the expansion, the number of passengers may go up to 3.5 crore in the next seven years. He said that there is a need for a second airport due to the surge in passenger traffic and freight transport.

He said the new airport would be set up with all requisite facilities including two runways, aprons, terminal buildings and taxiways. He noted that after the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR), its cost would be finalised.

Stalin said the government would submit the proposal to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for a grant of site clearance as per the provisions of the Greenfield Airport Policy (2008).

“After the site clearance, the land acquisition process, as well as the DPR preparation work, will be carried out. The in-principle approval and the permission for the airport to operate will be sought from the MoCA,” Stalin said.

The chief minister claimed that the Dravidian model government is working to make sure Tamil Nadu is compared with other countries for its development.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh informed Rajya Sabha that Parandur was chosen as the site for the second airport in Chennai.

Singh noted that the Tamil Nadu government authorities had identified four locations for the development of a greenfield airport near Chennai and requested the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to inspect sites for their sustainability for airport development. He said the AAI had found Pannur and Parandur comparatively more feasible locations for the airport.