scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

TN loses 20,000 cusecs of water after shutter gate in Parambikulam dam breaks in Kerala

The Minister rushed to Aliyar dam connected with Parambikulam project and took stock of the situation. The dam located between Pollachi and Valparai, is 64 km away from Coimbatore.

A file photo of Aliyar dam. (Source: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the damage to the one of the shutters in Parambikulam dam in neighbouring Kerala was due to sudden breaking of self weights, which led to loss of nearly 20,000 cusecs of water.

The Minister rushed to Aliyar dam connected with Parambikulam project and took stock of the situation. The dam located between Pollachi and Valparai, is 64 km away from Coimbatore.

Later, he told reporters that this was the first incident where the self weights were broken, resulting in an unexpected heavy discharge of water.

More than 20,000 cusecs of water has flown down since morning and have now come down to 16,500 cusecs, thus bringing down the water level in the dam to six feet, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Triple dip’ La Niña’ or...
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

On rectifying the damage, the Minister said he will discuss it with Chief Minister M K Stalin and clear it on war-footing.

More from Chennai

He also said steps would be taken to check self weights of other dams in the state.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 10:14:12 pm
Next Story

Centre agrees to extent deadline for Bru resettlement in Tripura

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement