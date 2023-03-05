scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Don’t panic, people of Tamil Nadu are friendly, Guv Ravi tells migrant workers

The workers need not panic, the Raj Bhavan said in tweets posted in Tamil, English and Hindi.

R N Ravi (Twitter/@rajbhavan_tn)
Don't panic, people of Tamil Nadu are friendly, Guv Ravi tells migrant workers
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday sought to assuage any apprehensions of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu in the wake of alleged rumours of some of them being attacked in the state, saying the TN people were nice and friendly.

“Governor urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to provide them security,” Rj Bhavan said on its official Twitter handle.

On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar all migrant labourers in the state were safe and that the police had registered cases against two journalists of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the state government was duty-bound to ensure the safety of the migrant workers and at the same time see to it that youth belonging to Tamil Nadu get employment in companies located in the state.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 12:56 IST
NCTE launches four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme

