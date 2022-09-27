scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Palaniswami removes senior leader from AIADMK

Meanwhile, Palaniswami's rival O Panneerselvam, who insists that he is the AIADMK "coordinator", announced "appointing" Ramachandran as the party's "Political Advisor."

Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo)

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the removal of senior leader Panrutty S Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The action came in the wake of Ramachandran reportedly making some critical remarks against the interim party chief.

In a party statement, Palaniswami said Ramachandran was being removed as the party’s Organisation Secretary, as well as from the AIADMK’s primary membership for bringing “disrepute” to the organisation.

Ramachandran “went against party principles and rules,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Meanwhile, Palaniswami’s rival O Panneerselvam, who insists that he is the AIADMK “coordinator”, announced “appointing” Ramachandran as the party’s “Political Advisor.”

More from Chennai

The Madras High Court had earlier upheld a July 11 decision of the AIADMK general council, its highest decision-making body, to ‘expel’ Panneerselvam and some of his associates.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:16:24 pm
Next Story

When Babar Azam was told to get out of the nets, else the angry Shoaib Akhtar will kill you! (Yeh maar dega isko, bahar nikalo!)

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement