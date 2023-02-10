Palaniswami says DMK govt of ‘inefficient, bommai CM’ did nothing for Erode East

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged Friday that Tamil Nadu’s DMK government had done nothing for the people of Erode East Assembly constituency, which will go to the polls on February 27.

Addressing reporters after campaigning for his party’s bypoll candidate, the leader of the Opposition said that Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government had not even ensured proper drinking water for the constituency’s residents in its 21-month tenure.

“DMK leaders are involved in campaigning for their alliance candidate but wherever they go, the people are questioning them. The drug menace is rife across the state; we see the lives of youngsters and students getting spoiled in front of our eyes. As an inefficient, ‘bommai’ (dummy) chief minister is ruling the state, the law and order has deteriorated,” he said.

Palaniswami also accused the government of failing to fulfil any of the DMK’s poll promises. He said the chief minister had instead built a memorial and a library in the name of his father (former chief minister M Karunanidhi).

“Many environmentalists, activists and fishermen are against the government’s decision to construct a pen statue in the sea. We are not against the pen statue but we are asking the government to construct it near the memorial and not in the sea. They need not spend Rs 81 crore for that… They can construct it with Rs 2 crore and use the rest to distribute free pens to students,” he said.

The AIADMK interim general secretary said he would campaign for the candidate again on February 24 and 25, adding that leaders would visit each district after the election and meet party cadres and the public. “The victory in the Erode East bypoll will resound in the Lok Sabha polls as well,” Palaniswami said.

Replying to a question on his party’s alliance, the former chief minister said it was the AIADMK that had helped so many other parties and not the other way around.

Asked about AIADMK and BJP leaders attacking each other on social media, Palaniswami played down the controversies saying that each leader would want their party to grow, unlike in the ruling Secular Progressive Alliance, where he said the partners focused more on the DMK’s growth.

Palaniswami claimed that the AIADMK’s relationship with the BJP had been cordial and that the parties would fight the 2024 polls together.