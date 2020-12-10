Tamil filmmaker accuses Pannerselvam of balking on promise to consider eviction request

Director Pa. Ranjith and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam

Eminent Tamil filmmaker and activist Pa. Ranjith on Thursday accused Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam of reneging on a promise to consider his request to stop the eviction of slum dwellers at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar.

Ranjith had called on Pannerselvam earlier in the day, urging him to consider pleas by dwellers of one of the largest slums in Chennai to stop the ongoing eviction drive for a river restoration project.

Facing the prospect of being rendered homeless, the residents of SM Nagar, located on the banks of Cooum river, near the Island Ground in Chennai, are staging a protest against the eviction drive that was launched on Wednesday.

As officials from public welfare department (PWD), Chennai Corporation reached the area, along with a sizeable police contingent, in a bid to free up space for the Cooum river restoration project, the slum dwellers refused to yield ground. It is understood that the government has planned to shift the dwellers to Perumbakkam, which is located 30km from the heart of the city.

It was alleged that as the dwellers refused to budge, the officials bulldozed several houses, threatening them with legal action if they don’t pay heed to the government’s eviction order.

The residents later went on a hunger strike and immersed neck-deep in the waters of Cooum, saying they won’t come out till the government calls a halt to the eviction drive pulls out bulldozers from the area. A video of a dozen men and women immersed in the river, where sewage and other effluents are emptied, went viral on social media.

The slum houses more than 2,000 families. Following the eviction notice by the government, close to 70 per cent of the households had relocated to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Tenements in Perumbakkam. However, the rest remained, arguing that their livelihoods, as well as education of their children, will be affected if they move to a faraway location.

A similar eviction drive last December was stopped in the face of protests by residents and intervention by political parties, including the CPI(M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

While the protest is still underway, several opposition parties as well as Dalit activists have pledged support to the cause, demanding that the government withdraw the eviction order at the earliest.

Hours after visiting the deputy CM, Ranjith took to Twitter alleging that Pannerselvam promised to consider his request and later balked. “Wake up Chennai slum residents, this government is against us,” he tweeted.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan also took to Twitter on Thursday, wondering if evicting natives from the city was the government’s idea of a welfare scheme.

