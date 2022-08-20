Tamil Nadu owes no dues to power generators: V Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu on Friday said it owed no dues to power generators and insisted there was no mechanism in an online portal of the Union government for this purpose to share the state’s response on the matter.
Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited on Thursday asked three power exchanges — IEX, PXIL and HPX — to restrict electricity trading by 27 distribution companies in 13 states, including Tamil Nadu, having outstanding dues towards generating companies (gencos).
State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the Union Power Ministry’s stipulated monthly dues of Rs 361 crore has already been paid on August 4, 2022.
ஒன்றிய அரசின் எரிசக்தித்துறை நிர்ணயித்த மாதாந்திர நிலுவைத் தொகை ரூ.361 கோடி 4.8.2022 அன்றே வழங்கப்பட்டுவிட்டது.
ஒன்றிய அரசின் ’PRAAPTI PORTAL’ இணையதளத்தில், மின் உற்பத்தியாளர்கள் தங்களுக்கான நிலுவைத்தொகையை வெளியிட முடியும், ஆனால் TANGEDCO பதில் அளிக்கும் வழிவகை இல்லை. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6Y0uZnZNAI
— V.Senthilbalaji (@V_Senthilbalaji) August 19, 2022
Centre’s “PRAAPTI Portal” has provision for the gencos to list their dues but does not give the state-run Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to provide its response.
“It is not fair to unilaterally stop supply of power without providing an opportunity and time to respond to a controversial list,” he said in a statement uploaded on Twitter.
A small amount is due for some wind and solar power gencos but “even that will be settled in a day or two,” Balaji said.
