Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Over 50 wild boars died due to African Swine Flu in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris: District Collector

The anti-poaching squad are involved in collecting the carcasses and burning them (Representational image)

Nilgiris District Collector S P Amrit on Thursday confirmed that the death of over 50 wild boars near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the district was due to African Swine Flu.

Also, few wild boars were found dead in Kothagiri, Keelkothagiri, Coonoor, Manjoor and in Ooty in the last 10 days, apart from Bandipur area in Karnataka, bordering Tamil Nadu, Amrit told reporters here.

The samples taken from the carcasses were sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary Research Institute and the result confirmed to be positive for the flu, a viral disease, he said and allayed fears of the disease spreading to other animals or humans.

A special team from Chennai will be visiting Nilgiris to further examine the disease, he said.

More from Chennai

The anti-poaching squad are involved in collecting the carcasses and burning them, Amrit said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:05 IST
