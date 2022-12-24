scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Over 50 pc consumers linked Aadhaar number with Tangedco: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister

Udayanidhi will be distributing Government welfare schemes, majority of them related to his portfolio to nearly 25,000 beneficiaries and will also review various ongoing projects, he said.

Replying to a question on the possibility of extending the period, which ends on December 31, the Minister told reporters here that it will be decided in a couple of days, even as the Court has supported the utility of such linking. (Representational image)
Over 50 per cent of 2.7 crore consumers have so far linked their Aadhaar number with Tangedco, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said on Friday.

Replying to a question on the possibility of extending the period, which ends on December 31, the Minister told reporters here that it will be decided in a couple of days, even as the Court has supported the utility of such linking.

The Minister was here to the review the progress of setting up stage and venue for the visit of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on December 25.

To a question on the demand from farmers to procure sugarcane from them and add to the Pongal gift, Senthil Balaji said Chief Minister M K Stalin had already announced the Pongal gift and the matter will be taken to his attention.

To yet another question on opposition from some political parties that giving Pongal gift was a shame, the Minister said that there are some parties which oppose freebies. However, they change their stand during election time and announce freebies, he pointed out.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:45:02 am
Lionel Messi offered $1m for the Arabic Bisht he wore while lifting the World Cup

