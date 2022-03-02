Over 3,700 posters removed in Chennai

Over 3,700 posters have been removed and Rs 2.70 lakh collected from the political parties concerned, which had pasted them on the walls of the city during the urban local body elections held on February 19, the Madras High Court was told on Tuesday.

When the PIL petition from P Arumugam of T Nagar, who contested for the post of Councillor in the urban local body elections for Ward No 117 as an independent candidate came up for further hearing today, the State Election Commission counsel told the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy that all the posters have been removed and the cost for the same have been recovered from the political parties/candidates concerned.

Also Read | Madras HC closes contempt case linked to river linking project

In his petition, Arumugam had levelled various allegations against the ruling DMK. The party was misusing the government machinery to ensure the success of its candidate. Petitioner’s posters were torn off and replaced with the ones of the DMK candidate, he further alleged.

And the bench had directed the SEC to remove the posters and collect the charges from the parties concerned, last week.

When the matter came up today, the SEC told the judges that this order was promptly complied with. And the bench disposed of the petition after directing the SEC to remove the left out posters, too.