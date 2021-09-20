scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Over 16 lakh inoculated at 2nd mega vaccination camp in TN, says govt

The number of people vaccinated exceeded the targeted number of 15 lakh above the age of 18, said the Department of Health on Sunday.

By: PTI | Chennai |
September 20, 2021 11:06:36 am
Tamil Nadu lockdown, tamil nadu lockdown extended, Tamil Nadu lockdown guidelines, Chennai, Chennai news, Tamil Nadu lockdown restrictions, tamil nadu covid news, tamil nadu news, indian express newsPeople wait to be inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Chennai. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 16,43,879 people in the second mega vaccination camp exceeding the targeted number of 15 lakh above the age of 18, said the Department of Health on Sunday.

The first camp was held on September 12 and 28.91 lakh people got the vaccine against the targeted 20 lakh, the department said in a press release in Chennai.

“Today, the second camp was held from 7 AM to 7 PM and 16,43,879 lakh people were administered the vaccine,” the release said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The camp would not be held on Monday as the vaccines have run out of stock, said the release.

Also Read |Want to get vaccinated in Chennai? Here’s the list of centres that function 24×7

Talking to reporters in Dharmapuri, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on the request of Chief Minister M K Stalin, 19 lakh vaccines were sent in July in addition to the monthly allotment of 52 lakh.

On students testing COVID-19 positive over the last few days after re-opening of schools from this month, he said 83 students were infected and their contacts being monitored.

Earlier on Sunday, the Minister inspected the vaccination camps in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri.

Click here for more

“For August, 33 lakh doses were sent in addition to the allotted 53 lakh. For September, the Centre announced 1.04 crore doses will be allotted. Till date, we have vaccinated one crore. Another 10 days to go for this month. We hope the Centre will send additional doses,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement