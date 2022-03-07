Over 1,000 students back home: TN govt

Of the 1,011 Tamil Nadu students who arrived in Delhi from Ukraine so far, 852 of them have reached the state and arrangements are on to bring the remaining 159, the government said on Sunday.

The 852 students includes 180 who were brought here from Delhi on Sunday by a special flight chartered by the Tamil Nadu government. On arrival, they were sent in government arranged vehicles to their home districts.

Arrangements are on to bring 159 more TN students to the state from Delhi, a government release said.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 3.5 crore towards expenditure in connection with evacuation of Tamil Nadu students which includes flight fare.

A Tamil Nadu panel led by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, which held a consultative meeting today at TN House in the national capital, also decided to charter special flights according to requirements to send students to Chennai from Delhi.

The panel was set by the state government to coordinate with the Centre on evacuation of Tamil students from Ukraine.

Siva and other panel members including MPs Kalanidhi Veerasami and M M Abdullah called on External Affairs Minster S Jaishankar on Saturday and urged him to take all steps to safely bring home Tamil Nadu students.