Over 1,000 streets in Chennai have Covid-positive cases

As per a list released by the Greater Chennai Corporation, there are 1,119 streets in Chennai with COVID-19 positive cases across the 15 zones. Among these zones, Teynampet (Zone 9) has 212 streets with positive cases, the most among all zones in the city. It is followed by Royapuram (Zone 5) which has 167 streets with positive cases. There are 1,870 active cases in Teynampet which is around 8 per cent of the total active cases across the zones in the city.

As per the directives of the state government, the civic body officials are setting up more fever camps. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the later order asked the authorities to scale up the fever camps to 400 from the current 150-200. As many as 13 COVID care centers to be set up across the city with a capability to hold 11,775 beds by this month-end.

Apart from Identifying the containment areas, the civic body declared to announce the building as a mini containment area if more than five persons are found positive in that society. Any street with more than three cases is put under containment.

The corporation is also planning to hire additional health care professionals in all the 200 wards of the city. Fever survey workers which were 6,000 earlier to be doubled to 12,000. Similarly, FOCUS volunteers to be increased to 2,000 from 1000 to help patients in these containment zones. The residents of the areas are asked to step out only in case of emergency.

Chennai on Monday recorded 2,105 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the city’s overall tally to 267181. With eight deaths, the toll reached 4332. There are still 17098 active cases in the city. Till date, a total of 9,82,247 people have been vaccinated in Chennai.