After the poll defeat, OPS faction to back Sasikala’s return to ‘unite the party’

The latest defeat of the AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls has revived talks in the party to take back the ousted leader V K Sasikala into its fold.

Starting from the Theni district on Wednesday, party coordinator O Panneerselvam held a meeting at his residence and decided to move to “unite the party” by bringing back Sasikala supporters. Top sources confirmed that the movement has the blessings of Sasikala.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Even though Sasikala was expected to act swiftly to retrieve the party, she was seen aloof and reluctant in politics after her release from a Bangalore prison early last year. As she chose to be carefully silent, Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) also was slowly fading.

A gathering of 200 AIADMK functionaries at Panneerselvam’s Theni residence discussed the reasons for the party’s defeat. “One of the reasons for defeat was cited as a division in the party. A majority of members demanded to rectify that problem by bringing back AMMK cadres. Panneerselvam, who heard these opinions, suggested passing a resolution and propose the same to the state leadership,” said a party leader from Theni.

Panneerselvam is the coordinator in the AIADMK, the top post in the party, even as the deputy coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had a larger control among the district committees.

Chennai Live News | Follow updates from your city

The meeting also decided to visit all important AMMK cadres at their homes on Thursday before a district executive council meeting on Friday to pass the resolution proposing the return of the Sasikala faction.

Theni was among the 50 per cent or more AIADMK district committees, which did not pass a customary resolution ousting Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the party in 2017 in support of the state leadership. Sources in the Sasikala camp said this might be just a beginning. “She didn’t want to interfere due to these crucial elections, but all these defeats prove that the party should be reunited. Reuniting the party is her single agenda,” said a source close to Sasikala.

While Dhinakaran is said to have made a decision to react to the latest developments only after the Theni district party passed the resolution, more voices are likely to raise the same demand in the coming days.

Sources in the AIADMK said a former MLA from Coimbatore, who supported Panneerselvam before joining the Palaniswami faction, may be the first to raise the demand outside the Theni district.

It is ironic that Panneerselvam, who started the mutiny against Sasikala, favours her return now. It was reported earlier that Panneerselvam met Sasikala and Dhinakaran after her release from the prison with Palaniswami sidelining him in the party.

The defeat of the AIADMK in the recent urban local body polls was the latest in a series of massive losses suffered by the party after 2019, including the Lok Sabha elections, rural local body polls held in two phases and the assembly polls held last year.