scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Panneerselvam camp withdraws bypoll candidate, says will seek votes for ‘two leaves’

The BJP had called for a common NDA candidate to defeat the DMK-supported Congress nominee in the Erode East bypoll.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had put up former MLA K S Thennarasu for bypoll when Panneerselvam nominated B Senthil Murugan, a lesser known figure, as his candidate a week ago.

The AIADMK faction led by rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Monday withdrew its candidate for the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu and said it would work for the party’s official nominee in the election.

“We will campaign for the AIADMK to win. It is immaterial who has been nominated on behalf of the party as the candidate for the bypoll. We will ask the public to vote for the two-leaf symbol founded by Puratchithalaivar MGR (M G Ramachandran) and protected by Puratchithalaivi Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” said K P Krishnan, who addressed the media along with R Vaithilingam, J C D Prabhakar and other leaders of the camp.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had put up former MLA K S Thennarasu for bypoll when Panneerselvam nominated B Senthil Murugan, a lesser known figure, as his candidate a week ago.

It was feared that the Panneerselvam camp’s candidate could cost the AIADMK its symbol and eat into the official candidate’s vote share.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

AIADMK presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain and senior party leader C Vee Shanmugam have reached New Delhi to hand over to the Election Commission the party general council’s letters of support to Thennarasu as per directions of the Supreme Court. Shanmugam told the media that 2,501 out of the 2,646 members supported Thennarasu and hoped the election watchdog would make a decision in their favour.

A couple of days ago, the state BJP called for a common candidate on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance, of which the AIADMK is a part, to defeat the DMK-supported Congress candidate.

More from Chennai

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everra, will be held on February 27.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 19:11 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru gets its first ‘Rage Room’

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close