O Panneerselvam calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is power-hungry

O Panneerselvam Thursday called for a united All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and urged Edappadi K Palaniswami to forget their bitter past and move ahead in the interest of the party. Panneerselvam’s comments come a day after Madras High Court ruled in favour of him and asked for the dual leadership of the party to continue. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/aiadmk-leadership-issue-hc-orders-status-quo-over-gc-meet-8094930/)

OPS said it was only due to the differences between them that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was able to emerge as the ruling party in the state.

“An unusual situation is prevailing now due to certain incidents in the recent past. We have to set aside those things from our hearts with the sole intention that the party should be united. Considering the sacrifices made by our leaders and to again serve the people of this state (as a ruling party), we must work together,” he said.

OPS said after the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, dual leadership was created and he, along with EPS, led the party in the best possible way. He noted the posts of coordinator and deputy coordinator were created as per the party bylaw and with the support of the functionaries.

“The cadres of AIADMK and the public wish for a united AIADMK. We wish to forget the bitter past and move ahead in the interest of the party. As far as we are concerned, we are ready to include anyone who has worked hard for the welfare of the party and this includes Chinamma (V K Sasikala) and T T V Dhinakaran,” OPS said.

In reply, EPS said that it was OPS who revolted against Sasikala and did a ‘Dharmayudham’ and he was now batting to include her in the party and this showed his hunger for power.

“He cannot be without any power. He does not work but simply wants to have power in his hands for himself and his family members. I do not know what he has on his mind when he calls for a merger, the same procedures that were followed in 2017, were implemented during the general council meeting this July. Why did he not participate in the meeting? With the support of rowdy elements, he ransacked the AIADMK headquarters, attacked the cadres and took away important documents from the office. How can we function alongside someone like him?” EPS asked.