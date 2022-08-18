scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

O Panneerselvam calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is power-hungry

On Wednesday, Madras High Court ruled in favour of OPS and asked for the dual leadership of the party to continue.

Edappadi K Palaniawami addresses the media in Chennai Thursday.

O Panneerselvam Thursday called for a united All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and urged Edappadi K Palaniswami to forget their bitter past and move ahead in the interest of the party. Panneerselvam’s comments come a day after Madras High Court ruled in favour of him and asked for the dual leadership of the party to continue. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/aiadmk-leadership-issue-hc-orders-status-quo-over-gc-meet-8094930/)

OPS said it was only due to the differences between them that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was able to emerge as the ruling party in the state.

“An unusual situation is prevailing now due to certain incidents in the recent past. We have to set aside those things from our hearts with the sole intention that the party should be united. Considering the sacrifices made by our leaders and to again serve the people of this state (as a ruling party), we must work together,” he said.

OPS said after the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, dual leadership was created and he, along with EPS, led the party in the best possible way. He noted the posts of coordinator and deputy coordinator were created as per the party bylaw and with the support of the functionaries.

“The cadres of AIADMK and the public wish for a united AIADMK. We wish to forget the bitter past and move ahead in the interest of the party. As far as we are concerned, we are ready to include anyone who has worked hard for the welfare of the party and this includes Chinamma (V K Sasikala) and T T V Dhinakaran,” OPS said.

In reply, EPS said that it was OPS who revolted against Sasikala and did a ‘Dharmayudham’ and he was now batting to include her in the party and this showed his hunger for power.

“He cannot be without any power. He does not work but simply wants to have power in his hands for himself and his family members. I do not know what he has on his mind when he calls for a merger, the same procedures that were followed in 2017, were implemented during the general council meeting this July. Why did he not participate in the meeting? With the support of rowdy elements, he ransacked the AIADMK headquarters, attacked the cadres and took away important documents from the office. How can we function alongside someone like him?” EPS asked.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:29:55 pm
‘Rohit Sharma resigned to the fact that maybe it’s just going to be white-ball cricket for him now,’ Karthik on Rohit’s long struggles in Tests

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

