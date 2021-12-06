OPS and EPS elected AIADMK coordinator, joint coordinator respectively, unopposed

The AIADMK on Monday announced that O Pannerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) have been elected unopposed as the party’s coordinator and joint coordinator respectively.

Former minister and party’s election Commissioner C Ponnaiyan made the announcement at the party headquarters in Chennai.

In a release, the party said the applications for the post of party’s coordinator and joint-coordinator were announced on December 2 and both EPS and OPS jointly presented their nominations on December 4.

It was noted that headquarters’ office bearers, district secretaries, former ministers and several other functionaries had proposed the names of Pannerselvam and Edappadi for the top post. Ponnaiyan said the forms were scrutinized on December 5.

He added that the papers were in order and since there were no other nominations, both OPS and EPS were elected unopposed.

After the meeting, the AIADMK leaders visited the Jayalalithaa memorial on the Marina beach and paid floral tributes.

Earlier on December 1, the AIADMK executive council meeting passed a resolution formalising the dual leadership in the party. The change was made to allow the primary members of the party to elect the coordinator and joint coordinator which was earlier restricted to general council members alone. The decision was taken a day after the former minister and party’s minority wing secretary A Anwar Raajhaa was ousted for reportedly questioning the current dual leadership method.

The decision to tweak the bylaws was seen more as a move taken by EPS and OPS to strengthen their positions. Commenting on the announcement, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala said the party is functioning for the needs and at the whims and fancies of a few and she will rectify it and make it one for the supporters. She said she will work with the cadres shoulder to shoulder and will take the party on the path laid down by AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK is planning to stage an agitation on December 9 against the DMK government. In a statement, the party claimed that DMK is planning to shut down Amma mini-clinics. The other demands that will be placed by the opposition in the protest include reducing petrol/diesel price, providing relief to those affected by the floodwaters, providing Pongal gifts, providing bonus to sanitary workers and condemning them for price rise in essential commodities.

(With Inputs from PTI)