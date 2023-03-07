Amid Oppn protest over privatisation of MTC buses, Tamil Nadu transport minister says tender for consultation only

Amid protest by the workers’ union and condemnation by Opposition parties in the state over allowing private buses to operate in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said Monday they have floated a tender only to appoint a consultant to analyse the feasibility of providing access to private players to ply buses in the city.

Sivasankar said the decision to run private buses on a gross cost contract (GCC) model was approved during the AIADMK regime and it is amusing that workers belonging to the party are threatening to protest over this issue.

“After the consultants are appointed and after analysing the pros and cons, a decision about operating private buses on select bus routes would be made. There is no question about the privatisation of buses. There will be no reduction in staff. He said the decision (about running private buses) was taken to decongest the passenger crowd in a city like Chennai which has a huge floating population,” he said.

The transport minister added that existing benefits like free bus travel for women and transpersons in the government buses will continue to be carried forward on proposed private buses as well.

He noted that the scheme has already been implemented successfully in other states like Kerala and New Delhi, and there is nothing to panic about as the proposal is still in its preliminary stage.