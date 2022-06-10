As online rummy takes human toll, Tamil Nadu appoints panel to find a fix

A 29-year-old woman, a BSc graduate, ended her life in Chennai on July 5 reportedly after losing nearly Rs 10 lakh in an online rummy game. She had started playing the game to kill time during her daily commute, but it became an addictive pill and the overdose swallowed her.

According to police and her family, Bhavani had made some profit initially, but lost money and incurred huge debts as she started spending more on the game. She took a loan, pledged her jewellery and invested the money into the game again only to lose more, and she killed herself in the end.

A senior officer who investigated her death told indianexpress.com that from a few thousands of rupees, she started to spend Rs 40,000-50,000 a day on these games, and that on the day she killed herself, she had lost around Rs 35,000. She is survived by her husband and two children aged less than four years.

Several similar cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu in the recent past. Experts say real-money games such as rummy, poker, quizzing and fantasy prediction have all been gaining millions of users every day. There have been calls to outlaw online gambling for the past couple of years, with ruling as well as Opposition party members, activists and several other stakeholders supporting a complete ban.

On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement saying several lives had been lost because of online rummy apps. The government has decided to form a committee–comprising an expert from the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras, a psychologist, and police personnel–under Justice K Chandru, a retired high court judge, to look into various aspects of the online rummy craze. The committee will submit its recommendations within two weeks and the government will bring in an ordinance with a solution to the problem, Stalin said, adding that the measure would also serve as a precedent for other states.

A legal battle to ban these online games in the state has been going on for a while. Last August the Madras High Court struck down an amendment made to the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act 1930 that imposed a ban on online rummy and poker with stakes.

According to the PTI news agency, while allowing a batch of public-interest petitions, the court declared as unconstitutional Part II of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Laws (Amendment) Act 2021, which banned betting or wagering in cyberspace and also games of skill played for a wager, bet, money or stakes. It held that the complete ban failed the “least intrusive” test and thereby fell foul of Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution (right to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business).

A day later, Law Minister S Regupathy said new legislation would be passed to ban online gambling in the state. In December that year, the DMK government knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court for banning online rummy.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a 34-year-old MNC staffer who had played the game since 2018 explained how he got addicted to it. “It’s a set-up. Initially, if you invest Rs 100 you might win Rs 200. If you put Rs 500, you might win double the amount. As you win, your credits will increase in the game and that will enable you to play cash tournaments. In the beginning, you might win a few thousands, but as the day progresses, you will start to realise that whatever you invest will not be coming back and you will start losing more and more money,” said the man who works at Shollinganallur in Chennai.

“I was not able to stop playing this game; I had been thinking about it 24×7. I would switch credit cards and keep refilling my account balance in the rummy game. From one rummy website, I would move to another one to earn more money. There is no doubt it is an addiction. We think twice before paying Rs 200 or more extra to buy an item in a market, but I was shelling out Rs 10,000 to 30,000 for a game just like that.

“Even to pay for some household expenses, I would be like if I invested Rs 2,000, I would get Rs 5,000 and that extra amount could be used for my expenses. I may have gained Rs 1 lakh from this game, but I had lost more than Rs 10 lakh over the past four years,” he said.

Dr C Panneer Selvan, a psychiatrist based in Tirunelveli, said there should be no second thoughts about banning online games played with stakes.

“The addictiveness of these online games grew during the lockdown and people are still finding it hard to quit the habit. Many people who seek counselling say they started playing this game after seeing advertisements that popped up on their screens while browsing through social media and also after learning that their friends and relatives were gaining profits. I see several women including home-makers getting addicted to these games,” he said.

The psychiatrist narrated the story of a 35-year-old bank manager who lost around Rs 15 lakh in online games. He told the psychiatrist that he was feeling guilty not just because he had lost money but also because he had brought shame to his family.

According to Dr Selvan, people who lose huge amounts of money could develop a chemical imbalance in their heads, which results in their taking extreme decisions out of anger, anxiety or fear. “They need our help and the government should ban the websites just like how they banned pornography. It is dangerous to society just like smoking or drinking,” the psychiatrist said.