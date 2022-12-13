Criticised for featuring in online rummy ads, Tamil actor Sarathkumar says only intelligent people can play it

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu awaits Governor R N Ravi’s nod to prohibit online gambling, actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R Sarathkumar said Tuesday only intelligent people can play rummy. Sarathkumar was earlier criticised for acting in advertisements promoting online rummy.

“Rummy is an intelligent game. I am not saying this just because I acted in those advertisements. You need intelligence to play rummy. If someone does not want to get into something, he will never do that. People do not play just because I acted in an advertisement. Have they voted for me because I asked them?” Sarathkumar asked during a one-day hunger protest demanding alcohol prohibition and raising awareness against drug consumption.

Sarathkumar said the government should take measures to stop online rummy and there was no use asking him to stop acting in advertisements. He added everything is online now and gambling is prevalent everywhere, including sports.

He further claimed that the advertisements being aired now were shot two years ago. If the government had promulgated an ordinance banning them back then, he would not have acted in the advertisements, he added.

The actor said alcohol abuse and drug consumption are the reasons for the majority of accidents and crimes in the state. He said the police should monitor strictly and prevent the circulation of drugs in the state.

He said if the government feels it cannot impose a total prohibition in the state as the state-owned enterprise TASMAC generates huge revenues, it should come up with alternative plans to achieve that income.

“If we are not taking steps now (total prohibition), then when are we going to do it? It is not something new. We had done it in the past. We had adopted prohibition for 34 years (1934 – 1971) until the DMK government suspended it,” he said.