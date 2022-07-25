scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Online classes for students of Kallakurichi school to start Wednesday: TN minister

The minister told reporters in Kallakurichi that he held discussions with the district administration to address the issue of learning gap affecting students of the vandalised school.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 25, 2022 9:00:05 pm
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo: Facebook)

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Monday said online classes for students of the private school in Kallakurichi, which was vandalised by protesters following the death of a girl student, will start from Wednesday.

Notably, police personnel got injured in the violent clash following the death of the boarder on July 11. The school was completely vandalised and several documents including certificates of students were set on fire.

The minister told reporters in Kallakurichi that he held discussions with the district administration to address the issue of learning gap affecting students of the vandalised school. The school has 2,694 students under the Tamil Nadu State Board and 500 students under the CBSE.

Also read |Kallakurichi death case: Body collected by parents, last rites conducted amid tight security

Poyyamozhi said the education department has identified higher secondary schools, private institutions, colleges and teacher training centres in the vicinity of the vandalised school to temporarily accommodate affected students.

“The district collector will chair a meeting with the members of the Parent-Teachers Association tomorrow (Tuesday) to get their views regarding the measures the education department is planning to implement. That aside, as an immediate measure, we are planning to conduct online classes for all students from Wednesday. The students of Grades IX-XII will have online classes for a week and, in the meantime, we will try to arrange alternate classrooms for them. So that they can attend physical classes soon. This would help them in preparing for the board examinations,” Poyyamozhi said.

Also read |Kallakurichi student death: School was running hostel without a license

He added that a minimum of eight classrooms would be required for matriculation students and four for CBSE students. The minister also informed that they have shortlisted five institutions that have shown interest in accommodating the students of the Kallakurichi school.

“We have arranged 50 buses to pick up and drop the students from their place to these schools. The certificates of close to 3,000 students were destroyed. We are planning to deploy a special officer to address the grievances of these students and set up a special cell to ensure that students who don’t have a duplicate copy of their certificates can get a fresh copy without any hassle,” Poyyamozhi said.

When asked if the teachers of the vandalised private school would be deployed to teach the students, the minister said they will take a call based on the inputs received during the PTA meeting,

More from Chennai

The minister said the MK Stalin-led government has also decided to provide counselling to school students in view of the purported rise in suicide cases among youngsters.

