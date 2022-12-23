scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

One killed in in Tamil Nadu lignite unit mishap

A technical issue is suspected to have caused the incident.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss condoled Thirunavukkarasu's death and demanded a compensation of Rs one crore from NLC for the family of the deceased. (Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

One worker was killed and four others suffered burn injuries from heat emitted from a lignite bunker at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Thursday, an official said.

A bunker is a ‘lignite handling system,’ where the coal is stored and handled.

R Venukrishnan, chief manager, Thermal Unit, NLC said the injured, which included a permanent worker, suffered burn injuries when there was a “spread” of heat and that they were rushed to a local hospital.

One contract worker, identified as 47 year-old Thirunavukkarasu, succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Chennai. He had suffered over 50 per cent burn injuries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...
‘Wish this was a nightmare’: Anger, despair among Afghan women shut out f...

The injured persons are being treated in Chennai.

A technical issue is suspected to have caused the incident. Power generation was not affected, he added. An enquiry is on.

NLC is located in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

More from Chennai

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss condoled Thirunavukkarasu’s death and demanded a compensation of Rs one crore from NLC for the family of the deceased.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:47:12 pm
Next Story

IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) complete players list, KKR squad for IPL 2023

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close