Tamil Nadu: One held after probe finds that woman found dead in Coimbatore was hit by a car

After initially suspecting that the woman whose body was found on the road in a mangled condition in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore last week had been thrown off a vehicle, police in Coimbatore have now found that she was mowed down by an Innova before being dragged along the road under another car.

Cops have detained Faizal, the owner of the Innova. The deceased woman has been identified as a resident of Kariyampalayam village near Annur in Coimbatore. The 74-year-old had been working at a private college canteen.

On September 6, the Coimbatore Traffic Investigation Wing (East) had found the half-naked body of a woman at Aviniashi road in Chinniyampalayam town. The body had been run over by several vehicles by the time the cops had arrived. CCTV footage showed that the body had come in contact with an SUV at 5.44 am. Since the woman’s face was completely damaged, identification wasn’t possible. Peelamedu police registered a case under CrPC section 174.

The Scorpio which came in contact with the woman’s body was tracked to Tiruvallur, but investigation revealed that its driver did not kill the woman nor did he cause the accident. The woman had, in fact, already been hit by another vehicle but her body got stuck under the SUV which had passed by the area.

Cops then analysed more visuals and focused the investigation around car service centres. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Coimbatore (East) ACP MG Arun said they found torn pieces of a saree stuck beneath an Innova at a car repair shop. Soon, the police found that it matched the saree obtained from the accident spot and confirmed that the woman had been mowed down by the Innova.

Investigators have now altered the charges and booked the accused under IPC section 304(A) (causing death by negligence).