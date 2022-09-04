One arrested in murder of Chennai-based industrialist, film financier Bhaskaran

The Chennai police Sunday arrested a man in connection with the murder case of a 68-year-old industrialist and film financier, Bhaskaran, a day after his body was found in a plastic bag, said a report.

According to news agency ANI, Thiruvallur Sholavaram police officials identified the arrested man as Ganesan. Bhaskaran was reported missing by his son at the Adambakkam police station on Friday.

Tamil Nadu | Accused Ganesan, involved in the murder of Chennai-based Industrialist & Film Financier Bhaskaran was arrested by Police at Thiruvallur Sholavaram: Police officials The police had formed 6 special teams to nab the murderers. https://t.co/dVYxhV5NP8 pic.twitter.com/vT1pGby2PS — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

According to ANI, his body was found by sanitation workers in a plastic bag on Chinmaya Nagar-Nerkundram Road in Chennai.

The police have also said that lakhs of rupees were debited from Bhaskaran’s account since September 2 and his car was found abandoned on Virugambakkam Natesan street.

Officials said a probe into his murder is underway and they have formed six special teams to nab the killers.