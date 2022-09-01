Onam 2022: Looking for traditional sadhya meals? Here’s a list of places in Chennai for you

It’s the festive season in Kerala. Onam, also referred to as Thiruvonam, is a 10-day festival marking the return of King Mahabali which begins on August 20, while ‘Thiruvonam’ falls on September 8. While the festival is celebrated by decorating homes, drawing rangolis, the highlight of Onam is the Onam Sadhya. The all-vegetarian festive spread comprises over 25 dishes served on a banana leaf (starting with a pinch of salt) and is hugely popular across communities and regions.

Many restaurants in Chennai are offering dine-ins and take-away sadhyas so that people can still have a delicious meal at home to mark the occasion. Here’s a list of places in Chennai that are providing curated Onam sadhya meals for take-away, home delivery and dine-in:

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

For Onam this year, Nungambakkam’s Kappa Chakka Kandhari is giving out a ‘Onasadhya festive meal in a box’ which offers 26 traditional vegetarian delicacies prepared by cooks from Kerala. This box serves five people and is available from September 6 to September 8 for takeaway only. This box costs Rs 4,750 + tax.

Apart from this, the restaurant also offers an ‘Onam Gift Box’ that contains four different types of payasams, pickles, Kerala chips and Onakkodi festive mundu. This box costs Rs 2,500 + tax and is available for takeaway and delivery.

They are also offering a special ‘Onam Sadhya Payasam’ that has varieties of payasams from Kerala. This costs Rs 700 + tax for 1 litre / Rs 375 + tax for 500 ml.

Additionally, one call also enjoy the Onam Sadhya at the Nungambakkam branch of KCK which offers 26 different varities and costs Rs 900 + tax. You can place your order in advance by booking via http://www.kckonam.com or you can call +91-9858591010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kappa Chakka Kandhari (@kckfoods)

Ente Keralam

You can expect an elaborate spread with over 30 dishes, including four types of payasams at Ente Keralam which has two branches in Chennai — Poes Garden and Anna Nagar. Favourites include olan, inchipuli, avial and beans thoran. Takeaway option is also available. You can contact: Poe’s Garden: 044 48627411 / +91 6374999504. Anna Nagar: 044 43500181 / +91 6374999506

Sadhya Dates: Sept 1-11

Special Sadhya: Sept 7-9

Onam Payasam: Sept 1- 11

Advertisement

Favourites include olan, inchipuli, avial and beans thoran. Takeaway option is also available. (Instagaram/@entekeralam) Favourites include olan, inchipuli, avial and beans thoran. Takeaway option is also available. (Instagaram/@entekeralam)

Savya Rasa

Savya Rasa in Chennai has curated around 31 dishes in their Sadhya menu this year. The Ona Sadhya at the restaurant is available from August 30 to September 8. It is priced at Rs 839 plus tax. You can send a direct message to the restaurant on Instagram to book your orders.

Sangeetha Veg, Adyar

One of Tamil Nadu’s iconic restaurants, Sangeetha is offering an elaborate spread in their Onam Sadhya, with over 25+ delicacies. This available at its Adyar branch on September 8. You can book your order in advance from http://www.sangeethavegonline.com. Dine-in option is available as well. Dining costs Rs 800, while delivery costs Rs 1,700 and takeaway costs Rs 2,000.

Dining costs Rs 800, while delivery costs Rs 1,700 and takeaway costs Rs 2,000. (Instagaram/@sangeethavegrestaurant) Dining costs Rs 800, while delivery costs Rs 1,700 and takeaway costs Rs 2,000. (Instagaram/@sangeethavegrestaurant)

Malgudi, Savera

Malgudi, which is in Savera hotel located in RK Salai in Chennai, has a wide spread for Onam this year offering more than 30 dishes. The Sadhya will be available from September 6 to September 8. The Sadhya costs Rs 1,300 + tax. You can call this number to confirm your booking: +914428114700.