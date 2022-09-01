scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Onam 2022: Looking for traditional sadhya meals? Here’s a list of places in Chennai for you

A list of places in Chennai that are providing curated Onam Sadhya meals for take-away, home delivery and dine-in.

Many restaurants in Chennai are offering dine-ins and take-away sadhyas, so that people can still have a delicious meal at home to mark the occasion. (Instagram/@kappachakkakandhari)

It’s the festive season in Kerala. Onam, also referred to as Thiruvonam, is a 10-day festival marking the return of King Mahabali which begins on August 20, while ‘Thiruvonam’ falls on September 8. While the festival is celebrated by decorating homes, drawing rangolis, the highlight of Onam is the Onam Sadhya. The all-vegetarian festive spread comprises over 25 dishes served on a banana leaf (starting with a pinch of salt) and is hugely popular across communities and regions.

Many restaurants in Chennai are offering dine-ins and take-away sadhyas so that people can still have a delicious meal at home to mark the occasion. Here’s a list of places in Chennai that are providing curated Onam sadhya meals for take-away, home delivery and dine-in:

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

For Onam this year, Nungambakkam’s Kappa Chakka Kandhari is giving out a ‘Onasadhya festive meal in a box’  which offers 26 traditional vegetarian delicacies prepared by cooks from Kerala. This box serves five people and is available from September 6 to September 8 for takeaway only. This box costs Rs 4,750 + tax.

Apart from this, the restaurant also offers an ‘Onam Gift Box’ that contains four different types of payasams, pickles, Kerala chips and Onakkodi festive mundu. This box costs Rs 2,500 + tax and is available for takeaway and delivery.

They are also offering a special ‘Onam Sadhya Payasam’ that has varieties of payasams from Kerala. This costs Rs 700 + tax for 1 litre / Rs 375 + tax for 500 ml.

Additionally, one call also enjoy the Onam Sadhya at the Nungambakkam branch of KCK which offers 26 different varities and costs Rs 900 + tax. You can place your order in advance by booking via http://www.kckonam.com or you can call +91-9858591010.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kappa Chakka Kandhari (@kckfoods)

Ente Keralam

You can expect an elaborate spread with over 30 dishes, including four types of payasams at Ente Keralam which has two branches in Chennai — Poes Garden and Anna Nagar. Favourites include olan, inchipuli, avial and beans thoran. Takeaway option is also available. You can contact: Poe’s Garden: 044 48627411 / +91 6374999504. Anna Nagar: 044 43500181 / +91 6374999506

Sadhya Dates: Sept 1-11
Special Sadhya: Sept 7-9
Onam Payasam: Sept 1- 11

Advertisement
Favourites include olan, inchipuli, avial and beans thoran. Takeaway option is also available. (Instagaram/@entekeralam)

Savya Rasa

Savya Rasa in Chennai has curated around 31 dishes in their Sadhya menu this year. The Ona Sadhya at the restaurant is available from August 30 to September 8. It is priced at Rs 839 plus tax. You can send a direct message to the restaurant on Instagram to book your orders.

Sangeetha Veg, Adyar

One of Tamil Nadu’s iconic restaurants, Sangeetha is offering an elaborate spread in their Onam Sadhya, with over 25+ delicacies. This available at its Adyar branch on September 8. You can book your order in advance from http://www.sangeethavegonline.com. Dine-in option is available as well. Dining costs Rs 800, while delivery costs Rs 1,700 and takeaway costs Rs 2,000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Dining costs Rs 800, while delivery costs Rs 1,700 and takeaway costs Rs 2,000. (Instagaram/@sangeethavegrestaurant)

Malgudi, Savera

Malgudi, which is in Savera hotel located in RK Salai in Chennai, has a wide spread for Onam this year offering more than 30 dishes. The Sadhya will be available from September 6 to September 8. The Sadhya costs Rs 1,300 + tax.  You can call this number to confirm your booking: +914428114700.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:10:46 pm
Next Story

This ubiquitous sweet dish is believed to be ‘accidentally invented’ by Shah Jahan’s chef

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Does your BP remain high despite medication? What are the causes and treatment?

Does your BP remain high despite medication? What are the causes and treatment?

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement