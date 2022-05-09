On Mother’s day, Anand Mahindra gifts new house to Coimbatore’s ‘idli paati’

Coimbatore’s Kamalathal, fondly known as ‘idli paati’, walked into a new house gifted by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Mother’s Day (May 8). A longstanding wish comes true for the 85-year-old from Vadivelampalayam whose idlis costing just Rs 1 have caught the public imagination.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra expressed his happiness and appreciation of Kamalathal’s resolve. “Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!,” he tweeted.

Mahindra also shared a video explaining how the whole process started with a simple tweet where he said he would be happy to invest in her business and buy her an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) stove after noticing that she still used wood for cooking.

In the video, it was mentioned that when an official from the Mahindra Group came to visit ‘idli paati’, she expressed to them the desire to have a better workspace and they decided to act on her wish.

“Mr Pugal from the Mahindra group came to my hut. It was too congested. I requested a new house. He promised to check and get back to me,” Kamalathal says in the video which showed how the officials from the Mahindra group managed to build the house with a special kitchen.

Kamalathal, who has been running an idli shop for the last 50 years, had told IE Tamil in an interview that she sold idlis for 50 paise some 15 years ago and later increased the price to Rs 1 due to the surge in costs.

When asked if she can make a living by selling idlis for just Rs 1, Kamalathal said that she is not going to achieve anything by accumulating more money. She added that she sells them at a lower price as many daily wage labourers working in the nearby brick kilns would not be able to pay Rs 5 for an idli, the normal rate in other shops in the area.

