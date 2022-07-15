On Kamarajar’s birth anniversary, leaders pay tributes

July 15 marks the birth anniversary of Kumaraswami Kamaraj, popularly known as Kamarajar. Having served as the Chief Minister of Madras from 1954 to 1963, the leader revolutionised the field of health and education.

Twitter is flooded with many people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, putting out tributes to the leader.

Stalin wrote that the decision taken by Karunanidhi to commemorate his birthday as Education Development Day highlights the policies that Kamarajar undertook to educate generations. He added that health and education are the ‘two eyes of our government’.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted in remembrance of Kamarajar. Modi wrote that Kamarajar had played an ‘unforgettable’ role in India’s freedom struggle. Adding that Kamarajar worked to alleviate the suffering of people, Modi said that he had been a caring and kind administrator.

The state BJP president K Annamalai wrote that Kamarajar laid the path for Tamil Nadu’s ‘multi-dimensional prosperity’.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also paid his tribute on Twitter. He wrote “Humble Tributes to Shri. K. Kamaraj ji on his Birth Anniversary, a leader who emphasised on education, empowerment and development of India.”

The Congress posted tributes to the ‘Southern Stalwart’ by writing that he had played an important role in Tamil politics and also made a ‘remarkable contribution to the nation’.

Kumaraswami Kamaraj was a former president of the Indian National Congress and had played a significant role during the Indian Independence movement. He was a pioneer of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Tamil Nadu, a scheme that revolutionised health and education in the state.

Kamarajar was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1976.