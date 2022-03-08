On International Women’s Day, women police force to head Avadi Commissionerate

All police stations under the Avadi Commissionerate in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district will be headed by an all-women force Tuesday, a senior official said. Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said the commissionerate will observe International Women’s Day through the symbolic delegation of power to women officers.

“For the first time in India, all police stations in a Commissionerate will be headed by women officers. This initiative is to recognise, honour, celebrate and cherish the role of women in our uniformed services,” Rathore said.

B Vijayakumari, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters & Traffic) will hold the additional charge as the Joint Commissioner of the Avadi Commissionerate. G. Umayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters & Administration), will function as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Avadi & Red Hills districts. These officers will be holding the post for 24 hours.

There are as many as 25 police stations under the newly formed Avadi Commissionerate.