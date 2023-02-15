On his way back from dinner, guest worker mistaken as burglar, beaten to death in Tamil Nadu

A 43-year-old guest worker was beaten to death near Thazhambur in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district by a group of residents who mistakenly thought that he was a burglar trying to rob a house. After the worker succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, the police registered a murder case and arrested six people.

The police identified the deceased as R Kshetra Mohan Barman from West Bengal and said he was employed as a worker at a construction site near Thazhambur. Barman had been working at the site for about six months.

On Sunday night, Barman stepped out of his shelter and reached Karanai for dinner. While returning, Barman allegedly forgot the route to his shelter and entered a street, the police said. He knocked on the door of a house to ask the resident for the route to his shelter but the resident got afraid and the news soon spread across the locality that someone had come to commit a burglary, the police said.

According to the police, the residents and a few youngsters mistook Barman as a burglar and as he did not know Tamil, they were not able to understand what he was trying to say. They allegedly started beating him with logs and tied him to a pole using the shirt and pants he was wearing.

The local police were alerted around 7 am and when they arrived at the spot, they saw Barman, wearing only in his underwear, and bleeding. The police took him to Chrompet Government Hospital for first aid and he was later referred to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. On Tuesday morning, Barman succumbed to his injuries.

The police registered a murder case and arrested six people on Tuesday, including Anand (32), Raja (32), Udhayakumar (37), Vignesh (29), Bala Murugan (32) and Ramesh (28) of Thazhambur for attacking the worker.