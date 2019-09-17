On day of ‘Kaappan’ release, Surya fans to distribute helmets to promote road safety in Tirunelveli

Inspired by the relentless social media campaigns on road safety by Tirunelveli Police, the district fans association of Tamil star Surya has decided to distribute not less than 200 helmets to promote road safety awareness.

The decision gains a significance as the money being spent for helmets was actually meant for huge flex boards and tonnes of litres of milk on September 20, the day when Surya’s next big release, ‘Kaappaan’, is scheduled. ‘Kaappaan’, is a K V Anand movie, in which Surya is playing the role of a Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel who guards the Prime Minister played by veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

Talking to The Indian Express, D Karthik, the leader of actor Surya’s fans association in Tirunelveli district, said the amount to be spent for the helmet will be taken from the pockets of three office bearers of the fans association including himself. “I run a studio in Tirunelveli. A number of initiatives and campaigns by A Saravanan, deputy commissioner of police, Tirunelveli, inspired us to celebrate Kaappaan release this way. We will be meeting the police officers soon before deciding upon the number of helmets to be procured,” Karthik said.

Karthik, who is a photographer by profession, and his friends were thrilled after senior leaders of the fans association told them that actor Surya had appreciated their unique plan. “Especially after the death of Subhashri in Chennai after a hoarding fell on her while riding a scooter, we feel that we should help police and others to promote road safety awareness and anything that improves the safety and quality of people’s life. We are happy to forgo flex boards and milk to carry out this kind of a campaign for the ordinary people. We are told that Surya was so happy when he was informed about this idea,” he said.

The campaigns of Tirunelveli city police started after the police had taken note of accidents that claimed 32 lives in Tirunelveli between last January and June. The deputy commissioner Saravanan, who welcomed the move of Surya Fans Association, said they have deployed more police personnel during peak hours, especially for the safety of school and college-going students.

While police personnel in Tirunelveli are tasked to prevent students travelling on footboards during peak hours, buses are also given strict warnings against over-speeding that often leads to accidents involving students and office goers. “We are also assessing several routes to make formal recommendations to the concerned authorities to start more services,” he said.