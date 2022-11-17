scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Flower Bazaar police station, one of Chennai’s oldest, is now ISO certified

The Flower Bazaar police station in Chennai is equipped with all facilities such as a CCTV control room, solar panel, reception area, and Public Information Board, and also has attractive landscaping inside the premises.

Flower Bazaar police station, chennai, indian expressThe certification was given based on several aspects such as the enforcement of laws, prevention, detection and investigation of crimes, maintenance of law and order. (Express Photo)

The Flower Bazaar police station, one of the oldest police stations in Chennai, was awarded an ISO certificate Wednesday.

The certification was given based on several aspects such as the enforcement of laws, prevention, detection and investigation of crimes, maintenance of law and order, responding to emergencies, and providing support services to maintain peace in the area of jurisdiction

The station, which sports a completely white look as opposed to the usual red colour, was renovated in 2006. It was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certificate and WASH (Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene) certificate by a government-authorised independent assessment body.

The certificate for excellence was provided to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu by Quest Certification Private Ltd.

chennai, Flower Bazaar police station news, indian express The certificate for excellence was provided to City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu by Quest Certification Private Ltd. (Express Photo)

While addressing the gathering, Jiwal said this is the fifth police station in Tamil Nadu and 10th in the country to get the standard certificates. He congratulated the police officers and other staff of the station for their contribution in achieving the laurel.

“Police station is a public place. People visit the place to seek the help of the officers in solving their issues. There should be a reception desk at the station, The station and its premises should be hygienic. A small contribution might pave way for a bigger change. A reception officer will be posted in each station, it will soon come into force in all stations in the city,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the Flower Bazaar has become a model police station. He said that the station is equipped with all facilities such as a CCTV control room, solar panel, a reception area, and Public Information Board (PIB), and also has attractive landscaping inside the premises.

Minister Sekar Babu said that people visit police stations either as an accused or to file a complaint, but if you want to walk into a police station as a tourist, then Flower Bazaar is the right place. He said the station serves as a model even for people who wish to renovate their office or house.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:12:08 pm
India Lockdown trailer: Audiences to relive the horrors of Covid-19 with this Madhur Bhandarkar film. Watch

