Obscene billboard outside Chennai hotel, ‘mischief’ by unknown person, say police

The Chennai police conducted an inquiry into an obscene advertisement displayed on an LED screen outside a hotel near Little Mount Saturday.

The message on the LED board offered sex with “any girls at Rs 1,000”. Netizens took to Twitter and shared the video and image of the signboard and urged the police to initiate action.

The police said the signboard was removed with immediate effect and that the hotel owner claimed it was a “mischief” committed by some unknown person who joined the hotel’s Wi-Fi network, which was open and did not have required security.

According to local reports, the signboard used to display the status of the hotel – whether it is open or closed – and festival wishes.

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest outside the hotel demanding the police to initiate action against people responsible for the obscene advertisement.

“It was also ascertained in the investigation that the default credentials for accessing the control panel of the signboard was not changed by the hotel and someone with the technical knowledge about the signboard might have committed the mischief,” the statement read.

The police adde it was found in the inquiry that no illegal activity was being held in the hotel. The public has been informed about the possible misuse of open Wi-Fi networks and the need to secure them with strong passwords, they said.

“All other such public place display panel owners are thus advised to immediately recheck and secure access to the panel through Wi-Fi or wired connection,” the release added.

The hotel management was not available to comment.