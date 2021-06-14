O Pannerselvam elected as deputy leader of AIADMK legislature party

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK’s coordinator O Pannerselvam has been elected as the deputy leader of the legislature party. Former minister SP Velumani will be the party whip.

The decisions were taken at a meeting that was attended by the newly elected party legislators and convened by the party high command at the headquarters in Chennai.

Arakkonam MLA S Ravi has been appointed the deputy whip while former ministers Kadambur C Raju and KP Anbalagan have been provided the posts of the treasurer and the secretary. Alangulam MLA PH Manoj Pandian will be the deputy secretary.

In the meeting, a total of 17 functionaries, including spokesperson V Pugazhendhi, were expelled from the primary membership of AIADMK on grounds of “bringing disrepute to the party”. According to a statement, the legislators unanimously passed a decision to take stringent action against those who spoke with ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.

Audio clips of VK Sasikala’s conversations with AIADMK cadres had earlier led to speculations on social media that ‘Chinamma’ was planning an unexpected return to politics. In March, a month before the Assembly polls commenced in Tamil Nadu, Sasikala had announced her decision to quit active politics.

Calling Sasikala’s actions a ‘strange drama’, the AIADMK in a statement said the party will “never destroy itself for the aspirations of one family”.

The decision to expel 17 functionaries on Monday comes after AIADMK leaders had initially claimed that those who reached out to Sasikala did not belong to the party.