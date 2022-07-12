scorecardresearch
O Panneerselvam writes to bank not to allow Dindigul Srinivasan to operate AIADMK accounts

Terming the AIADMK general council meet as ‘Illegal’, OPS maintained that he is the coordinator and treasurer of the party as per the records of Election Commission of India

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 12, 2022 2:50:03 pm
O Panneerselvam. (File)

A day after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and rival leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) O Panneerselvam was expelled from the party’s membership for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, he has written a letter to the manager of a private bank asking him not to allow any other person apart from him to operate the bank accounts of AIADMK.

The AIADMK general council Monday removed Panneerselvam (OPS) from the post of treasurer and expelled three of his supporters as well from the party, and elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary. Former Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan was named as a replacement for Panneerselvam.

Under these circumstances, Panneerselvam, in an AIADMK letterhead, addressing him as the coordinator, wrote to the Mylapore branch manager of Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday.

In his letter, OPS noted that he had been the treasurer of AIADMK appointed by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for several years and also its coordinator since 2017. He said that he had been operating the party account, party headquarters building fund, AIADMK party development fund along with various fixed deposits in the name of AIADMK in his capacity as a treasurer.

He termed the general council meet of AIADMK held on July 11 as ‘Illegal’ and said since he is the coordinator and treasurer of AIADMK as per the records of Election Commission of India and the matters before the Madras High Court and Supreme Court of India, he urged the manager not to operate the AIADMK accounts by Dindigul C Srinivasan or any others.

“If you allow any other person other than me to operate the aforesaid accounts in the name of AIADMK, you will be held responsible for any misuse or misappropriation of accounts,” OPS noted.

The tussle between EPS and OPS factions reached a low point Monday after an unprecedented violence broke out outside the party headquarters at Royapettah in Chennai.

The supporters manhandled each other leaving several persons bruised, and some with bleeding injuries. The police deployed forces later to bring the situation under control and cases were registered against the attackers. The revenue officials then sealed the premises of the headquarters following vandalism and violence.

