Tamil Nadu: After court win, O Panneerselvam visits MGR and Jayalalithaa mausoleums

Hours after the Madras High Court ruled in favour of sidelined AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who had challenged the party’s general council meeting on July 11, he and his supporters paid their respects at the mausoleums of former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on Wednesday.

Several supporters of Panneerselvam gathered in front of his house in Chennai, following the judgment that effectively restored him as a convener of the AIADMK and quashed the party decision to appoint his rival, Edappadi K Palaniswami, as interim general secretary. They burst crackers, distributed sweets and raised slogans hailing him as the leader of the party.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Celebrations erupt outside the residence of O Panneerselvam in Chennai Madras HC passed an order in his favour on his plea questioning legality of convening AIADMK Gen Council meeting. HC ordered status quo ante June 23 & ordered a fresh gen council meeting pic.twitter.com/BpI3YcoX1q — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Addressing reporters on the Marina beach in Chennai, Panneerselvam said everyone including expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was welcome to the party.

“Puratchithalaivar (MGR) and Puratchithalivi Amma (Jayalalithaa) led this as a cadre-based party. They gave good governance to people of Tamil Nadu. The Madras HC gave a historic judgment today. We dedicate this as a token of gift to the 1.5 crore AIADMK cadres. Sacrifice and patience are the qualities a leader must possess. There is no place for dictatorship in the party. Whatever the cadres wished for has happened. If people wish to divide this party, it will not happen,” he said.

Following the order of the Madras HC, sidelined AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam alongside his supporters paid a visit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina. pic.twitter.com/nlIMXyiBiu — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) August 17, 2022

Pannerselvam said the judgment was a victory for the cadres of the AIADMK. In reply to a question, Panneerselvam said without mentioning Sasikala, “We have said this on previous occasions as well: we will take measures to include those who were expelled from the party. Whoever wishes to adhere to the principles and ideology of the AIADMK will be included in the party.”

The former chief minister also said that as per the high court’s order, AIADMK leaders would continue to hold whatever positions they were holding on June 23. A decision will be taken on whether to hold the general council meeting again if necessary, he added.