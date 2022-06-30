Tamil Nadu: Indicating OPS is no longer AIADMK coordinator, EPS says his letter on local body polls invalid

A day after O Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Edappadi K Palaniswami, offering his will to sign the authorisation forms A and B for fielding All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidates in the byelection to the local bodies in Tamil Nadu, EPS, the party’s headquarters secretary, on Thursday shot back saying the letter of OPS, the party treasurer, could not be accepted.

In his letter to OPS, EPS noted the amendments made to the party’s bylaw in the executive committee meeting last December were not recognised in the general council meeting held on June 23 and have now expired. Hence the letter written by OPS as the party’s coordinator was not valid, EPS said in his reply.

Further, EPS noted that the last day of filing nominations for the vacant seats in rural and urban local bodies ended on June 27 and OPS, who had skipped the party’s headquarters functionaries meeting on June 27 despite the invite, wrote a letter now after waiting for these many days and it was not acceptable.

“We both together invited the members of the party for general council and executive meeting, but you wrote a letter to Avadi police commissionerate to stop the meeting and further filed cases at courts to bring the AIADMK to a halt, and now, you are sending a letter to me which is not acceptable,” EPS wrote.

It is to be noted that amid the chaos, the AIADMK has convened for a general council and executive meeting again on July 11 to elect EPS as the party’s unitary leader.