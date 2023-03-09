O Panneerselvam ‘expels’ Erode East candidate after he joins EPS camp

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Thursday expelled B Senthil Murugan, who was nominated by him as his faction’s candidate for the recently-concluded Erode East (bypoll). The move came moments after Murugan shifted his allegiance to the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp.

In a statement, Panneerselvam, who claimed to be AIADMK’s coordinator, said Murugan, the organising secretary, has been removed from the party for violating party discipline and working against the party principles.

A few days before the Erode East bypoll election, the OPS camp announced that they are withdrawing their candidate as it may lead to obstructions for the ‘two leaves’ symbol but added that they will ensure AIADMK’s victory. The members of the OPS camp, however, said they will not campaign for K S Thennarasu, a former MLA nominated by EPS but will campaign for the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

Notably, the Supreme Court had recently dismissed the OPS’ petition and upheld a Madras High Court order which allowed EPS to continue as the interim general secretary of the party. The court noted that the AIADMK general council meeting in 2022, which elected EPS as its interim general secretary, could not be called an “unauthorised” act.