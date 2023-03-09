scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

O Panneerselvam ‘expels’ Erode East candidate after he joins EPS camp

A few days before the Erode East bypoll election, the OPS camp announced that they are withdrawing their candidate as it may lead to obstructions for the ‘two leaves’ symbol but added that they will ensure AIADMK’s victory.

In a statement, Panneerselvam, who claimed to be AIADMK’s coordinator, said Murugan, the organising secretary, has been removed from the party for violating party discipline and working against the party principles. (Express/Sourced image)
Listen to this article
O Panneerselvam ‘expels’ Erode East candidate after he joins EPS camp
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) Thursday expelled B Senthil Murugan, who was nominated by him as his faction’s candidate for the recently-concluded Erode East (bypoll). The move came moments after Murugan shifted his allegiance to the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp.

In a statement, Panneerselvam, who claimed to be AIADMK’s coordinator, said Murugan, the organising secretary, has been removed from the party for violating party discipline and working against the party principles.

A few days before the Erode East bypoll election, the OPS camp announced that they are withdrawing their candidate as it may lead to obstructions for the ‘two leaves’ symbol but added that they will ensure AIADMK’s victory. The members of the OPS camp, however, said they will not campaign for K S Thennarasu, a former MLA nominated by EPS but will campaign for the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

Also Read
tamil nadu migrant worker
Tamil Nadu: Migrant worker arrested for spreading ‘fake video’ for publicity
Tamil Nadu govt bill on Rummy
Raj Bhavan returns Bill banning online Rummy to TN govt
Khushbu's remark on Bilkis Bano sparks debate, BJP says it endorses her c...
anna university, vadivelu
Anna University disavows ‘honorary doctorate’ event, retired HC judge say...

Notably, the Supreme Court had recently dismissed the OPS’ petition and upheld a Madras High Court order which allowed EPS to continue as the interim general secretary of the party. The court noted that the AIADMK general council meeting in 2022, which elected EPS as its interim general secretary, could not be called an “unauthorised” act.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:35 IST
Next Story

When Assembly passes again the Bill to ban online gambling, Governor RN Ravi has to clear it: Tamil Nadu Minister

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close