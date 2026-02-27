Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam likely to join DMK today

The first signal of the move emerged last week when P Ayyappan, the last MLA seen as loyal to Panneerselvam, openly praised Stalin on the Assembly floor.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
1 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 09:30 AM IST
panneerselvamAn AIADMK stalwart who once fought the DMK fiercely under the late J Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam’s crossover would mark one of the most striking development in recent Tamil Nadu politics. (Photo: Facebook@OfficeOfOPS)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a dramatic political turn, O Panneerselvam, the former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader, is most likely to join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam within the next hour, senior sources in both camps said on Friday morning.

Panneerselvam is expected to resign from his MLA post around 9 am and meet Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, shortly thereafter. A top source close to OPS said he is most likely to join DMK, not just the alliance. “There was no need to prepare for the resignation if it was to join the alliance,” the source said.

The first signal of the move emerged last week when P Ayyappan, the last MLA seen as loyal to Panneerselvam, openly praised Stalin on the Assembly floor. An AIADMK stalwart who once fought the DMK fiercely under the late J Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam’s crossover would mark one of the most striking development in recent Tamil Nadu politics.

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments