Nurse accidentally cuts off portion of newborn baby’s thumb in Tamil Nadu

The baby's father said the incident happened due to the negligence of the nurse. (Representational Image)

A nurse accidentally cut off a portion of a 14-day-old baby’s thumb while attempting to remove a cannula from the girl’s hand using a scissor at a Thanjavur hospital in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The baby, born prematurely on May 25 to Priyadarshini (20) of Kattur village, had congenital anomalies and had been on intravenous (IV) support without breastfeeding at Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital (GRMH). She was about to be discharged when the mishap occurred in the afternoon.

A senior paediatric surgeon rushed to the ward and attached the severed part to the thumb using a suture.

The baby’s father said the incident happened due to the negligence of the nurse.

G Ravikumar, the dean of the hospital, said when the nurse attempted to remove the IV line the baby shook finger leading to the cut. “A committee has been formed for inquiry. The nurse involved is under severe stress and has gone back home. Once she returns, we will carry out the departmental inquiry. if the mistake is on her part, we will initiate strict action,” he said.