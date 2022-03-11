NRI student’s dog dies after thrashing, Chennai pet shelter owner and staffers booked

A pet shelter owner and two of his employees in Chennai have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 429 and multiple sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, after a CCTV visual showed one of the employees allegedly thrashing a dog, leading to its death later.

The Velachery police registered the case on the complaint of Sharmila, a Tiruvannamalai resident studying in Germany who had left her dog Charlie at the Pet Paws dog shelter in September 2020 for a monthly fee of Rs 12,000.

Sharmila’s complaint said that though the dog shelter owner, Ram, had promised to show her Charlie on video calls, he kept evading her requests for video calls. When Ram showed her the dog once, Sharmila noticed injury marks on the dog’s leg, which he attributed to an infection. On March 3 Martin, a caretaker, called Sharmila to say Charlie had breathing difficulties and was being taken to hospital. Within a couple of hours, she was informed that her pet had died of a heart attack.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, sub-inspector E Sekar said Sharmila, who flew down from Germany a day later, asked Ram to show her CCTV visuals from the shelter. Though he first showed her some edited footage, Sharmila insisted on unedited footage. She found another caretaker, Suraj, allegedly hitting the dog in the footage. When confronted by the police, Ram repeated that the dog had died of a heart attack.

“We have dug up the body of the dog and sent it for a postmortem. We will get the results in a day or two and further action will be taken depending on it,” Sekar said.

Charlie was buried at Kannamapet on March 5. A portion of the CCTV footage was shared on social media.