Now, get free Wi-Fi from smart poles across Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation announced Tuesday that members of the public can now utilise free Wi-Fi for about 30 minutes at places where smart poles have been installed across the city.

In December last year, the corporation set up 49 smart poles that have multiple functions including CCTVs to track waste management, rain gauge, pollution monitor and a facility to send alerts in the event of disasters or other emergencies, besides a panic button and smart lights.

The civic body said the smart poles are integrated with the city’s command-and-control centre at the Rippon Building in Chennai.

The Wi-Fi facility is being provided as an added initiative under the scheme. Members of the public need to register their mobile number and key in an OTP to access the service.

Several smart poles have been set up across the city including seven at Marina Beach, four at Pedestrian Plaza, four at Venkatnarayana Road, three at Tiruvanmiyur Beach and in other places such as Puratchithalaivar Dr MGR Central Station, Egmore Station and Anna Nagar Tower Park. Here’s a full list: https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/images/WiFiSmartPol.pdf