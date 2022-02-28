Now Chennai’s street animals get an ambulance of their own

The Blue Cross of India, an animal welfare charity, has launched a “first-of-its-kind” ambulance for street animals in Chennai in collaboration with the international animal welfare organisation Four Paw.

Launched by Justice Dr Anitha Sumanth of the Madras High Court on Sunday, the Stray Animal Care programme will be a “hospital on wheels” with a veterinarian on board to provide on-site treatment for sick and injured street animals.

According to a press release, the Chennai-based charity gets about 500 requests for animal care every day but can treat only around 60 animals because it has to pick up and transport them for treatment first. “A lot of these animals could be treated on the streets as the injuries are minor, and since these street animals remain in the same area, repeat on-site treatment can be easily administered,” the release from the Blue Cross of India read.

Apart from the vet, the animal ambulance will also have a paraveterinary-worker-cum-driver. It will have a treatment table, an inverter, two fans, a fridge and drawers to keep bandages and sterile products. The ambulance will also have a washbasin, an anti-skid shock-absorbing mat, a retractable doctor’s seat, a stretcher trolley, a retractable tarpaulin, two movable cages for holding dogs, dog-catching equipment and overhead cupboards. The provision for administering IV (intravenous) fluids and oxygen will also be present on board.

The initiative will be supported by the charity’s rescue-call service. Only animals that cannot be treated on the streets will be transported to hospitals.