Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Northeast monsoon likely to withdraw today, dry weather to prevail

Over the next 48 hours in Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 29-30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle between 20-21 degrees Celsius.

As fas as Chennai is concerned the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 30 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. (File)
Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, adding that light to moderate easterly and north-easterly winds will prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. In a weather bulletin, the IMD predicted no rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal region for the next week and stated that the temperatures in isolated pockets in interior Tamil Nadu are expected to decrease to 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

“Conditions are favourable for cessation of northeast monsoon rains over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Rayalaseema and adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Interior Karnataka on 12th January 2023. Light to moderate Easterlies/Northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels,” the IMD stated.

Over the next 48 hours in Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 29-30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will settle between 20-21 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, and mist and haze may be seen early morning.

A few parts of Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, are experiencing cold weather conditions. In the plains, Namakkal recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the hilly region of Valparai recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The northeast monsoon season of October to December is the primary rainy season for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, besides other nearby regions, and about 48 per cent (44.97 cm) of the annual rainfall is realised during this period.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 10:46 IST
