Non-BJP CMs will meet in Delhi to discuss ‘threat on state autonomy’: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said a convention of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states would soon be held in Delhi to discuss the “emerging threat on state autonomy”. Taking to Twitter, Stalin stated that the decision was taken following a conversation he had with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

Stalin tweeted, “Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested a meeting of Opposition CMs.”

Stalin added that he had “assured her of DMK’s commitment to upholding State autonomy” and that a convention of opposition CMs will soon be held in Delhi.

The development comes at a time when the conflict between governors and governments in many non-BJP ruled states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, has escalated.

Ever since it came to power, the DMK government has maintained a carefully managed relationship with the Raj Bhavan. But the first hint of underlying tension came to the forefront on Republic Day when Governor RN Ravi threw his weight behind NEET and credited the exam for leading to a rise in the number of government school students in medical admission.

Stalin didn’t react immediately to Ravi’s unusually long Republic Day message. But DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ was blatant in its criticism, stating that Tamil Nadu was not Nagaland, where Ravi had served as the Governor earlier. Also referring to his previous career as a cop, the article stated, “Intimidating tactics may require for the police department, may be helpful for many occasions. But in politics, he should realise that such tactics will not help him achieve anything.”

The article stated that the Governor was “crossing the limit” and his remarks were “transgressing” constitutional boundaries as NEET was opposed by every political party in the state, “except a few Sanghis”.

A few days later, amid criticism that the state’s anti-NEET Bill was being delayed because of him, Ravi back the proposed legislation to the state assembly, saying that it was against the interest of students.

The government quickly called for a special assembly session to readopt the Bill. Moving the Bill again in the House, which was unanimously passed, Stalin said Ravi’s move was “unconstitutional.”

While moving the Bill, Stalin said that the “Governor should abide by the advice of the Council of Ministers” and take a decision on giving assent as per Article 200 when a state legislature passes a Bill under Article 254 of the Constitution.