Non-adherence to Covid-19 norms results in increase of cases in Tamil Nadu

For the past couple of days, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been on the rise in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, a total of 567 cases were reported taking the overall tally to 8,55,121.

The increase in the number of cases has put the health officials in a spot of bother as the number of cases stayed below the 500-mark for over a month. Chennai, which had been reporting less than 200 cases since January, recorded 228 cases on Sunday. The number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu surpassed the discharged rate (521) on Sunday after a brief period. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 3,997.

Non-adherence to Covid-19 norms has been cited as one of the main reasons for the marginal rise in number. The spike in the number of coronavirus cases has forced the corporation to intensify the guidelines which include barricading streets with more than three COVID-19 positive cases. The officials said of the 40,000 streets in Chennai, a total of 1,357 streets in the city have active cases.

On Monday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan carried out a mask compliance drive in the city’s populated streets including Ranganathan Street and other surrounding areas in T Nagar and collected a fine of Rs 200 from violators. Radhakrishnan attributed the recent spike mainly to clusters like family functions, traveling, political rallies, etc.

“All the recent cases are related to cluster. Initially, there was a college cluster, then it was a training centre cluster and we had a hotel cluster. There were over 2,000 cases before in the city, it came down to 128 cases (on February 18). In the last two-three weeks, we have identified 208 families who visited various functions and places and this resulted in an increase in the number of cases. Also, it is because of the general attitude of the public; the non-compliance of safety norms like abandoning masks, not following social distancing, etc. We have now intensified the fine system, so people realise that Covid-19 has not gone,” he said.

The official added that the marginal rise in Covid-19 cases serves as an alarm and people should follow the safety precautions to prevent Tamil Nadu from becoming another Maharashtra, Kerala or Punjab.