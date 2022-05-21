Water supply to be cut in parts of Chennai on Monday. Check full list of the areas

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that several areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply on Monday (May 23, 2022) due to maintenance work at the Madhavaram Milk Colony Road.

In a press release, CMWSSB said that it would be carrying out interconnection work at the Madhavaram Milk Colony Road for the construction of CMRL Madhavaram Underground Station due to which piped water supply from Puzhal Water Treatment Plant will not be available. The board announced that Area-III of Vinayagapuram & Ponniammanmedu, Area-IV of Kodungaiyur, Erukkanchery, perambur (partly), Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar, Old & New Washermanpet and Korukkupet and Area-VI, Perambur (partly) and Pulianthope (partly) will be affected. Water supply will be stopped from 8 am on May 23 (Monday) to 4 am on May 24 (Tuesday).

It has asked consumers to store sufficient water and has also given the contact numbers of the respective area engineers for tanker supply, in case of urgent requirements.

Here are the numbers you can contact in case of an emergency:

[Area Engineer – V (Royapuram), Cell No.8144930905]

Area Engineer – III, Cell No.8144930903 Vinayagapuram & Ponniammanmedu

Area Engineer – IV, Cell No.8144930904 Kodungaiyur, Erukkanchery, perambur(part.), Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar, Old & New Washermanpet, Korukkupet

Area Engineer – VI, Cell No.8144930906 Perambur (part) and Pulianthope (part)