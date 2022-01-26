No water supply in these areas of South Chennai on January 27-28

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that several areas in South Chennai will not receive water supply on Thursday (January 27) and Friday (January 28) due to the maintenance work at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

CMWSSB said that that the water treatment activities at the plant will be stopped from 6 am on January 27 to 6 am on January 28. The board announced that areas of South Chennai including Mylapore, Mandaiveli, Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, will be stopped.

It has asked the consumers to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. The Board has also given the contact numbers of the respective area engineers for tanker water supply in case of urgent requirements.

Area Engineer, Area IX – Cell No.8144930909 (Mylapore & Mandaiveli)

Area Engineer, Area XIII – Cell No.8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur )

Area Engineer, Area XIV – Cell No.8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi)

Area Engineer, Area XV – Cell No.8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur)